చైనాకు దిమ్మతిరిగే షాక్‌.. పబ్జీ గేమ్‌ను నిషేధించిన కేంద్రం

చైనాకు దిమ్మతిరిగే షాక్‌.. పబ్జీ గేమ్‌ను నిషేధించిన కేంద్రం
Mobile Apps: చైనాకు భారత్‌ మరోసారి దిమ్మతిరిగే షాక్ ఇచ్చింది. సరిహద్దుల్లో కవ్వింపు చర్యలకు పాల్పడుతున్న డ్రాగన్‌ దేశానికి చెందిన మరో 118 మొబైల్‌ యాప్‌లపై నిషేధం విధించింది. పిల్లల్లో నేరప్రవృత్తి పెంచేలా పబ్జీ గేమ్‌ ఉండటంతో ఈ యాప్‌ను ప్రభుత్వం నిషేధించింది. ప్రభుత్వ నిర్ణయంతో గూగుల్‌, యాపిల్‌ ప్లేసోర్ట నుంచి పబ్జీని తొలగించారు. పబ్జీని దాదాపు 70 కోట్ల మంది డౌన్‌లోడ్‌ చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ గేమ్‌కు యువత బానిసగా మారడంతో పబ్జీ గేమ్‌ను తొలగించాలని చాలాకాలంగా పలువురు కోరుతున్నారు. గతంలో గల్వాన్‌ లోయ వద్ద ఘర్షణల సమయంలో దేశ భద్రత, రక్షణ దృష్ట్యా టిక్‌టాక్‌ సహా అనేక యాప్‌లపై కేంద్ర ఐటీ అండ్‌ ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్‌ శాఖ నిషేధం విధిస్తూ గతంలో ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసిన విషయంతెలిసిందే. మళ్లీ తాజాగా ఉద్రిక్తతల నేపథ్యంలో మరికొన్ని చైనా యాప్‌లపై కేంద్రం వేటు వేసింది.


1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart


2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps


3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner


4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus


5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright


6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor


7. Baidu


8. Baidu Express Edition


9. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty


10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals


11. CamCard - Business Card Reader


12. CamCard Business


13. CamCard for Salesforce


14. CamOCR


15. InNote


16. VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing


17. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster


18. WeChat reading


19. Government WeChat


20. Small Q brush


21. Tencent Weiyun


22. Pitu


23. WeChat Work


24. Cyber Hunter


25. Cyber Hunter Lite


26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!


27. Super Mecha Champions


28. LifeAfter


29. Dawn of Isles


30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar


31. Chess Rush


32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik


33. PUBG MOBILE LITE


34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade


35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon


36. Dank Tanks


37. Warpath


38. Game of Sultans


39. Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos


40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)


41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team


42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon


43. AppLock


44. AppLock Lite


45. Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner


46. ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online


47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app


48. Music - Mp3 Player


49. Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer


50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera


51. Cleaner - Phone Booster


52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer


53. Video Player All Format for Android


54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor


55. Photo Gallery & Album


56. Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download


57. HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama


58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera


59. Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer


60. Gallery HD


61. Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer


62. Web Browser - Secure Explorer


63. Music player - Audio Player


64. Video Player - All Format HD Video Player


65. Lamour Love All Over The World


66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.


67. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community


68. MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor


69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management


70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers


71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-


72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games


73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games


74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game


75. Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage


76. GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji


77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate


78. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style


79. Tantan - Date For Real


80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen


81. Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat


82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles


83. Alipay


84. AlipayHK


85. Mobile Taobao


86. Youku


87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory


88. Sina News


89. Netease News


90. Penguin FM


91. Murderous Pursuits


92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology


93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese


94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream


95. Little Q Album


96. Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords


97. Hi Meitu


98. Mobile Legends: Pocket


99. VPN for TikTok


100. VPN for TikTok


101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant


102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices


103. iPick


104. Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie


105. Parallel Space Lite - Dual App


106. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC


107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games


108. AFK Arena


109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games


110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games


111. Mafia City Yotta Games


112. Onmyoji NetEase Games


113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games


114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded


115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games


116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games


117. Soul Hunters


118. Rules of Surviva


Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps
Arun

Arun


