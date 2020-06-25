Michael Jackson's 11th Death Anniversary:పాప్ సంగీత ప్రపంచపు రారాజు!
Michael Jackson's 11th Death Anniversary:పాప్ సంగీత ప్రపంచపు రారాజు మైకేల్ జాక్సన్ వర్ధంతి నేడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా అతనికి అభిమానులు నీరాజనం పట్టారు.
అతను పాదం కదిపితే ప్రపంచం కదిలిపోయింది. అతను గొంతు విప్పితే అభిమానుల కేరింతల మధ్య మహోన్నత పాటగా వేలిగిపోయేది. ప్రపంచ పాప్ సంగీతానికి మకుటం లేని మహారాజు కాదుకాదు అభిమాన మకుటాన్ని సగర్వంగా తలకెత్తుకున్న సంగీత రారాజు మైకేల్ జాక్సన్ 11 వ వర్ధంతి ఈరోజు ఈ సందర్భంగా ట్విట్టర్ లో అభిమానుల నివాళులు వెల్లువెత్తాయి.
వాటిలో కొన్ని మీకోసం..
an untouchable force #11YearsWithOutMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/hL7z05IJqg— 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐞 (@drtydianas) June 25, 2020
This is a truely hard time for us moonwalkers because 11 years ago today we lost Michael Jackson. Life is not the same without him. He is now in a better place with no more pain and suffering. He is finally at peace. We love you and miss you Michael. RIP Michael Jackson.❤😇🙏✌ pic.twitter.com/elNIX9AiPr— Amy (@AmyWhyt59567304) June 25, 2020
Its been 11 years but Michael Jackson's love and legacy still lives on. I miss you and your beautiful smile. I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/Gb1z9Rlz8a— sdmw (@mjjacksonaf) June 24, 2020
it's officially June 25th. 11 years since heaven gained this angel. hard to believe it's been so long. but he's in a better place with no pain and suffering. and putting on amazing concerts for the angels ❤️ #11YearsWithoutMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/6Za7lTE8gW— x - 𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚 ☪︎ (@mjzibanedad) June 25, 2020
I'll miss you forever, you beautiful soul.🕊🖤 #11YearsWithOutMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/TR3cQ20oEf— ♥ (@blesshisoul) June 25, 2020
There is no one who is more influential and iconic than Michael Jackson. There is no human who is more known worldwide. The ultimate trend-setter. The ultimate music artist. The ultimate humanitarian. The ultimate genius. Rest in peace to the legend. #11YearsWithOutMichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/HY3ddYnapH— Shea (@litenine) June 25, 2020