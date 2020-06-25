 Top
Michael Jackson's 11th Death Anniversary:పాప్ సంగీత ప్రపంచపు రారాజు!

Michael Jackson's 11th Death Anniversary:పాప్ సంగీత ప్రపంచపు రారాజు మైకేల్ జాక్సన్ వర్ధంతి నేడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా అతనికి అభిమానులు నీరాజనం పట్టారు.

అతను పాదం కదిపితే ప్రపంచం కదిలిపోయింది. అతను గొంతు విప్పితే అభిమానుల కేరింతల మధ్య మహోన్నత పాటగా వేలిగిపోయేది. ప్రపంచ పాప్ సంగీతానికి మకుటం లేని మహారాజు కాదుకాదు అభిమాన మకుటాన్ని సగర్వంగా తలకెత్తుకున్న సంగీత రారాజు మైకేల్ జాక్సన్ 11 వ వర్ధంతి ఈరోజు ఈ సందర్భంగా ట్విట్టర్ లో అభిమానుల నివాళులు వెల్లువెత్తాయి.

K V D Varma

