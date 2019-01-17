logo
Mee-Seva Centres Strike From Today In Andhra Pradesh

Meeseva centres across the state will be closed from Thursday because of the indefinite strike by their organisers and employees. The strike is in support of their demand for increase commission, issue of health cards, employment security, etc.

