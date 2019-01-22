Toggle navigation
తాజా వార్తలు
విశ్లేషణ
స్పెషల్స్
అవునా!
మిక్ఛర్ పొట్లం
క్రైమ్
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
వ్యవసాయం
ఫోటోలు
వీడియోలు
Home >
వీడియోలు >
హైదరాబాద్లో స్వైన్ ఫ్లూ కలకలం రేపింది. సికింద్రాబాద్ గాంధీ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఐదుగురికి స్వైన్ఫ్లూ ఉన్నట్టు వైద్యులు నిర్ధారించారు.
హైదరాబాద్లో స్వైన్ ఫ్లూ కలకలం రేపింది. సికింద్రాబాద్ గాంధీ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఐదుగురికి స్వైన్ఫ్లూ ఉన్నట్టు వైద్యులు నిర్ధారించారు.
Chakri
2019-01-22T11:07:44+05:30
SwineFlu
Hyderabad
GandhiHospital
Follow
Chakri
Our Contributor help bring you the latest article around you
లైవ్ టీవి
<div style="text-align: center; margin: auto"><div>According to <a id="zRWhM2Al" href="https://www.sellcompare.co.uk/resources/top-tips-for-buying-a-new-smartphone/">SellMyPhone</a> here</div></div><script type="text/javascript">function execute_YTvideo(){return youtube.query({ids:"channel==MINE",startDate:"2018-01-01",endDate:"2018-12-31",metrics:"views,estimatedMinutesWatched,averageViewDuration,averageViewPercentage,subscribersGained",dimensions:"day",sort:"day"}).then(function(e){},function(e){console.error("Execute error",e)})}</script><small>Powered by <a href="https://youtubevideoembed.com/">Embed YouTube Video</a></small>
విశ్లేషణ
మిక్ఛర్ పొట్లం
View All
Read More
Top