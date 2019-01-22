logo
హైదరాబాద్‌లో స్వైన్‌ ఫ్లూ కలకలం రేపింది. సికింద్రాబాద్ గాంధీ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఐదుగురికి స్వైన్‌ఫ్లూ ఉన్నట్టు వైద్యులు నిర్ధారించారు.

Chakri

