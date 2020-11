కాపీ కొట్టడానికి కూడా తెలివి ఉండాలి: మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌

Dear BJP manifesto writers,



Glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto



We will take this as a compliment to our work



But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad



नकल मारने को भी अकल चाहिए। 😀

కాపీ కొట్టడానికి కూడా తెలివి ఉండాలె https://t.co/guN76K5N7n