Home > క్రీడలు > Independence Day Wishes : వేలాది మంది ప్రాణాలు అర్పిస్తేనే మనకి స్వాతంత్ర్యం వచ్చింది : భారత క్రికెటర్లు

Independence Day Wishes : వేలాది మంది ప్రాణాలు అర్పిస్తేనే మనకి స్వాతంత్ర్యం వచ్చింది : భారత క్రికెటర్లు
Independence Day Wishes : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 74వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకల సందడి మొదలైంది.. ఈ సందర్భంగా అమరవీరుల త్యాగాలను

Independence Day Wishes : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 74వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకల సందడి మొదలైంది.. ఈ సందర్భంగా అమరవీరుల త్యాగాలను మనం గుర్తుచేసుకునే అవసరం కచ్చితంగా ఉందని భారత క్రికెటర్లు త‌మ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. త్రివర్ణ పతాకాలతో దిగిన ఫొటోలను అభిమానులతో పంచుకొని స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు..

♦ ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికీ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. దేవుడు అందరినీ చల్లగా చూడాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా. ముఖ్యంగా మనల్ని క్షేమంగా కాపాడుతూ కుటుంబాలకు దూరంగా పోరాడుతున్న సైనికులకు వందనం. మమ్మల్ని సురక్షితంగా ఉంచడానికి ముందు వరుసలో పోరాడుతున్నాడు జై హింద్ -కెప్టెన్‌ విరాట్‌ కోహ్లి


ఈ రోజు మనం 74వ స్వాత్రంత్య దినోత్సవం జరుపుకొంటున్నాం. ఈ సందర్భంగా మన స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధులకు, వీర జవాన్లను గౌరవిద్దాం. మన దేశం ఏం చేయగలదనే దానిపైనే మన బలం ఉంది. : రవిశాస్త్రి

స్వాతంత్ర్యం అంటే స్వేచ్ఛను ఆస్వాదించడం.. అలాగే ఇతరులు చేసేదాన్ని కూడా ప్రోత్సహించడం. భారత్ కి స్వాతంత్ర్యాన్ని అందించిన ఎందరో మహనీయులకి కృతజ్ఞతలు.. దేశాన్ని దేవుడు ఆశీర్వదిస్తాడు. : వీరేందర్‌ సెహ్వాగ్‌


స్వాతంత్ర్యం సాధించడానికి వేలాది మంది అమరవీరులయ్యారు. ఆ త్యాగాన్ని గౌరవించి, మన దేశానికి కీర్తి తెచ్చే పౌరులు అవుదాం. 2020 అందరికీ కష్టతరమైన సంవత్సరం, కానీ భారతదేశం యొక్క సాహసోపేత స్ఫూర్తితో, మనం గెలుస్తాము, ఒకటిగా ఐక్యంగా. భారతదేశం యొక్క ఈ జెండా.. యువరాజ్ సింగ్


దేశ ప్రజలందరికీ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.. పిల్లలు భారతదేశం యొక్క భవిష్యత్తు మరియు వారు మన దేశాన్ని ముందుకు నడిపిస్తారు. : సచిన్





Krishna

