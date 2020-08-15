Independence Day Wishes : వేలాది మంది ప్రాణాలు అర్పిస్తేనే మనకి స్వాతంత్ర్యం వచ్చింది : భారత క్రికెటర్లు
Independence Day Wishes : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 74వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకల సందడి మొదలైంది.. ఈ సందర్భంగా అమరవీరుల త్యాగాలను మనం గుర్తుచేసుకునే అవసరం కచ్చితంగా ఉందని భారత క్రికెటర్లు తమ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. త్రివర్ణ పతాకాలతో దిగిన ఫొటోలను అభిమానులతో పంచుకొని స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు..
♦ ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికీ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. దేవుడు అందరినీ చల్లగా చూడాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా. ముఖ్యంగా మనల్ని క్షేమంగా కాపాడుతూ కుటుంబాలకు దూరంగా పోరాడుతున్న సైనికులకు వందనం. మమ్మల్ని సురక్షితంగా ఉంచడానికి ముందు వరుసలో పోరాడుతున్నాడు జై హింద్ -కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లి
Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
♦ ఈ రోజు మనం 74వ స్వాత్రంత్య దినోత్సవం జరుపుకొంటున్నాం. ఈ సందర్భంగా మన స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధులకు, వీర జవాన్లను గౌరవిద్దాం. మన దేశం ఏం చేయగలదనే దానిపైనే మన బలం ఉంది. : రవిశాస్త్రి
As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let's pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aGaokBdhr8— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020
♦ స్వాతంత్ర్యం అంటే స్వేచ్ఛను ఆస్వాదించడం.. అలాగే ఇతరులు చేసేదాన్ని కూడా ప్రోత్సహించడం. భారత్ కి స్వాతంత్ర్యాన్ని అందించిన ఎందరో మహనీయులకి కృతజ్ఞతలు.. దేశాన్ని దేవుడు ఆశీర్వదిస్తాడు. : వీరేందర్ సెహ్వాగ్
Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020
Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat's Independence possible.
May God bless Bharat.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RttshfL3Ci
♦ స్వాతంత్ర్యం సాధించడానికి వేలాది మంది అమరవీరులయ్యారు. ఆ త్యాగాన్ని గౌరవించి, మన దేశానికి కీర్తి తెచ్చే పౌరులు అవుదాం. 2020 అందరికీ కష్టతరమైన సంవత్సరం, కానీ భారతదేశం యొక్క సాహసోపేత స్ఫూర్తితో, మనం గెలుస్తాము, ఒకటిగా ఐక్యంగా. భారతదేశం యొక్క ఈ జెండా.. యువరాజ్ సింగ్
Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020
2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI
♦ దేశ ప్రజలందరికీ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.. పిల్లలు భారతదేశం యొక్క భవిష్యత్తు మరియు వారు మన దేశాన్ని ముందుకు నడిపిస్తారు. : సచిన్
Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! 🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020
Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward.
Let's be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ