కొత్త అవతారంలో భజ్జీ ..!

For the first time in Indian cinema.Indian cricketer @harbhajan_singh will be playing lead role in the upcoming #Friendship Movie.This"2020" is Will be Unexpected

And its going to Spin WorldWide.@JPRJOHN1 @ImSaravanan_P #ShamSurya @RIAZtheboss#SeantoaStudio #Cinemaasstudio pic.twitter.com/hT6N8oH7I1