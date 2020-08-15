Independence Day Wishes : స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేసిన టాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలు
Independence Day Wishes : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 74వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకల సందడి మొదలైంది.. ఈ సందర్భంగా అమరవీరుల త్యాగాలను మనం గుర్తుచేసుకునే అవసరం కచ్చితంగా ఉందని టాలీవుడ్ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన సెలబ్రిటీలు తమ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.
ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి స్పందిస్తూ.. 'మన పూర్వీకులు మన కోసం చేసిన త్యాగాలను గుర్తు చేసుకోవాలి.. వారు మనకోసం సంపాదించిన విలువైన స్వేచ్ఛను కాపాడుకుందాం" అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు చిరంజీవి
Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Lets recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count! pic.twitter.com/mFmxpGM8Pa— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 15, 2020
ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మహేష్ బాబు స్పందిస్తూ.. స్వాతంత్ర్యం మనకి గొప్ప విజయంగా మారినప్పుడు స్వేచ్ఛ మనకు దారిని చూపిస్తుంది. ఎల్లప్పుడూ కృతజ్ఞతతో ఉండండి. నాతోటి భారతీయులందరికి స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు మహేష్ బాబు
The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. 🙏 Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! 😊 Jai Hind🇮🇳— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2020
నా తోటి భారతీయులకు స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. మనకోసం ప్రాణాలను అర్పించిన వారికి మన హృదయాల్లో లోతైన కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలుపుదాం . జై హింద్! : అల్లు అర్జున్
Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/JnR0WNW0Ug— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2020
ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.. మన దేశ సరిహద్దుల్లో పోరాడుతున్న యోధులకు మరియు మహమ్మారిని అరికట్టడానికి పోరాడుతున్న యోధులకు వందనం. మనం ఈ అడ్డంకులను అధిగమించి ఒక దేశంగా అభివృద్ధి చెందుదాం : రామ్ చరణ్
Wishing each and everyone a very Happy #IndependenceDay !! Salute to the warriors who are fighting on the borders of our nation and the warriors who are fighting to keep the pandemic at bay. May we get past these hurdles and thrive as a nation !!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2020
అందరికి స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు అందరం భారతీయులుగా ఉండటం ఒక గొప్ప విశేషం.. గొప్ప పురుషులు మరియు మహిళలు చేసిన అన్ని త్యాగాలకు నా కృతజ్ఞతలు : సుదీర్ బాబు
Happy Independence Day everyone 😊 It's a privilege to be Indian and it's a privilege to breathe freedom. Paying my gratitude to all the sacrifices made by great men and women. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 15, 2020