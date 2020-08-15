 Top
logo
Home > సినిమా > Independence Day Wishes : స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియ‌జేసిన టాలీవుడ్ సెల‌బ్రిటీలు

Independence Day Wishes : స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియ‌జేసిన టాలీవుడ్ సెల‌బ్రిటీలు

Independence Day Wishes : స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియ‌జేసిన టాలీవుడ్ సెల‌బ్రిటీలు
X
Independance Day poster
Highlights

Independence Day Wishes : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 74వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకల సందడి మొదలైంది.. ఈ సందర్భంగా అమరవీరుల త్యాగాలను మనం

Independence Day Wishes : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 74వ స్వాతంత్య్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకల సందడి మొదలైంది.. ఈ సందర్భంగా అమరవీరుల త్యాగాలను మనం గుర్తుచేసుకునే అవసరం కచ్చితంగా ఉందని టాలీవుడ్ ప‌రిశ్రమ‌కు చెందిన సెల‌బ్రిటీలు త‌మ ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.


ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి స్పందిస్తూ.. 'మన పూర్వీకులు మన కోసం చేసిన త్యాగాలను గుర్తు చేసుకోవాలి.. వారు మ‌న‌కోసం సంపాదించిన విలువైన స్వేచ్ఛ‌ను కాపాడుకుందాం" అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు చిరంజీవి


ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా మహేష్ బాబు స్పందిస్తూ.. స్వాతంత్ర్యం మనకి గొప్ప విజయంగా మారినప్పుడు స్వేచ్ఛ మ‌న‌కు దారిని చూపిస్తుంది. ఎల్లప్పుడూ కృతజ్ఞతతో ఉండండి. నాతోటి భార‌తీయులంద‌రికి స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు మహేష్ బాబు


నా తోటి భారతీయులకు స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. మనకోసం ప్రాణాలను అర్పించిన వారికి మన హృదయాల్లో లోతైన కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలుపుదాం . జై హింద్! : అల్లు అర్జున్


ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.. మన దేశ సరిహద్దుల్లో పోరాడుతున్న యోధులకు మరియు మహమ్మారిని అరికట్టడానికి పోరాడుతున్న యోధులకు వందనం. మనం ఈ అడ్డంకులను అధిగమించి ఒక దేశంగా అభివృద్ధి చెందుదాం : రామ్ చరణ్


అందరికి స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు అందరం భారతీయులుగా ఉండటం ఒక గొప్ప విశేషం.. గొప్ప పురుషులు మరియు మహిళలు చేసిన అన్ని త్యాగాలకు నా కృతజ్ఞతలు : సుదీర్ బాబు




Web TitleTollywood celebrities wishing Independence Day
Krishna

Krishna


Next Story
X
X