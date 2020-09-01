Pranab Mukherjee : మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ మృతి పట్ల సినీ సెలబ్రిటీల నివాళి!
Pranab Mukherjee : మాజీ రాష్టపతి ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ నిన్న మృతి చెందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.. గత కొద్దిరోజులుగా కరోనాతో పోరాడుతున్న అయన సోమవారం ఆర్మీ ఆస్పత్రిలో కన్నుమూశారు. రాజకీయాల్లో అపర చాణిక్యుడిగా రాజనీతిజ్ఞుడిగా పేరు పొందారు. దేశానికి 13 వ రాష్ట్రపతిగా ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ సేవలను అందించారు. అయన మృతి పట్ల సినీ రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నారు.
మన మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి శ్రీ ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ మరణం గురించి వింటే బాధగా ఉంది. దేశంలో తన అత్యంత మేధావి ఆయన.. ఉత్తేజకరమైన నాయకులలో ఒకరు.. ఈ దు:ఖంలో అయన కుటుంబానికి సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను : మహేష్ బాబు
Saddened to hear about the demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The nation mourns one of its most intellectual and inspiring leaders. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones in this hour of grief. 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2020
శ్రీ ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ మరణంతో తీవ్ర మనస్తాపానికి గురయ్యాను.. ఒక గొప్ప జ్ఞానం మరియు విశిష్టమైన రాజకీయ జీవితాన్ని సాధించిన వ్యక్తి అయన.. మిమ్మల్ని మీరు మిస్ అవుతున్నాం సర్.. ఈ రోజు ఒక విలువైన వజ్రాన్ని కోల్పోయింది ... మీ ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. :చిరంజీవి
Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri #PranabMukherjee Will always treasure & cherish my interactions with him..An accomplished man of great wisdom & an illustrious political career..Will miss you Sir..The country has lost a precious diamond today...Rest in peace Dear Pranab Da!— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 31, 2020
శ్రీ ప్రణబ్ జీ యొక్క రచనలను భవిష్యత్తు తరాలు ఎల్లప్పుడూ గుర్తుంచుకుంటాయి. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి నా సంతాపం : మోహన్ బాబు
Generations will always remember the contributions of Shri.Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences to his family. #PranabMukherjee— Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) August 31, 2020
దేశానికి మీరు చేసిన సహకారాన్ని మేము ఎప్పటికీ మరచిపోలేము సార్...ఆయన కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాడ సంతాపం : మంచు మనోజ్
We can never forget your contribution to the nation sir. Rest in peace #PranabMukherjee ji 🙏🙏🙏— MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) August 31, 2020
My deepest condolences to his family!
మన మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ గారు కుటుంబానికి నా హృదయపూర్వక సంతాపం ..:బండ్ల గణేష్
My heartfelt condolences to the family of our former president Pranab Mukherjee Garu..— BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) August 31, 2020
Rest in peace sir!🙏🏽#RIP