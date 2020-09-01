Pranab Mukherjee : మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రణబ్‌ ముఖర్జీ మృతి పట్ల సినీ సెలబ్రిటీల నివాళి!

 Top
Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee : మాజీ రాష్టపతి ప్రణబ్‌ ముఖర్జీ నిన్న మృతి చెందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.. గత కొద్దిరోజులుగా కరోనాతో పోరాడుతున్న అయన సోమవారం ఆర్మీ ఆస్పత్రిలో కన్నుమూశారు. రాజకీయాల్లో అప‌ర చాణిక్యుడిగా రాజ‌నీతిజ్ఞుడిగా పేరు పొందారు. దేశానికి 13 వ రాష్ట్రపతిగా ప్రణబ్‌ ముఖర్జీ సేవలను అందించారు. అయన మృతి పట్ల సినీ రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నారు.

మన మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి శ్రీ ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ మరణం గురించి వింటే బాధగా ఉంది. దేశంలో తన అత్యంత మేధావి ఆయన.. ఉత్తేజకరమైన నాయకులలో ఒకరు.. ఈ దు:ఖంలో అయన కుటుంబానికి సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను : మహేష్ బాబు


శ్రీ ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ మరణంతో తీవ్ర మనస్తాపానికి గురయ్యాను.. ఒక గొప్ప జ్ఞానం మరియు విశిష్టమైన రాజకీయ జీవితాన్ని సాధించిన వ్యక్తి అయన.. మిమ్మల్ని మీరు మిస్ అవుతున్నాం సర్.. ఈ రోజు ఒక విలువైన వజ్రాన్ని కోల్పోయింది ... మీ ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. :చిరంజీవి


శ్రీ ప్రణబ్ జీ యొక్క రచనలను భవిష్యత్తు తరాలు ఎల్లప్పుడూ గుర్తుంచుకుంటాయి. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి నా సంతాపం : మోహన్ బాబు

దేశానికి మీరు చేసిన సహకారాన్ని మేము ఎప్పటికీ మరచిపోలేము సార్...ఆయన కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాడ సంతాపం : మంచు మనోజ్



మన మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ గారు కుటుంబానికి నా హృదయపూర్వక సంతాపం ..:బండ్ల గణేష్




