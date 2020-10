View this post on Instagram

Moose on the loose! — This moose wandered onto a football field in Homer and decided to join in on the Homer Mariners' pickup soccer game, even attempting a shot at the goal! According to Brent Escolta, who recorded this very Alaskan moment, the moose walked toward the players, approached the soccer ball and started to play with it. ⚽️ #Alaska #Moose (Video courtesy of Brent Escolta)