Tourist Spot in Mahabubnagar

Mayuri Haritha Vanam is an ideal location of eco-tourism project in district. located between Mahbubnagar and Jadcherla highway. This lies on the slopes of Bontagattu mountain (Appanapally Urban Lung Forest Block) range, the hilly slopes, valleys and flat mountain tops dotted with trees and a large spread of green forest cover all around provide the perfect venue for the tourists to enjoy the beauty of the region.

