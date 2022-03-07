బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం

X బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం Highlights బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం





