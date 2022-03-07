Toggle navigation
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
X
/amaravathi
/anantapur
/andhrapradeshlocal
/autonews
/breaking
/business
/chittoor
/editorial
/eluru
/guntur
/health
/hmtv-self-help
/kadapa
/kakinada
/kurnool
/nellore
/nri
/ongole
/political
/rajahmundry
/srikakulam
/tirupati
/todayspecial
/top-tories
/vijayawada
/visakhapatnam
/vizianagaram
/live-updates
/avuna
/andhra
/spirituality
/sports
/crime
/national
/technology-news
/just-in
/telangana
/international
/prokabbadi
/promos
/photos
/bakthi
/mixturepotlam
/life-style
/livetv
/education
/in-depth
/videos
/personalitydevelopment
/hmtv-agri
/literature
/movies
/moviereviews
/specials
/photo-stories
Home
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
తాజా వార్తలు
సినిమా
లైవ్ టీవి
Home >
వీడియోలు >
బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం
వీడియోలు
బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం
X
బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం
Highlights
బడ్జెట్ సమావేశంలో గవర్నర్ ప్రసంగం లేకపోవడం రాజ్యాంగస్ఫూర్తికి విరుధం
Sriveni Erugu
7 March 2022 8:26 AM GMT
Web Title
The Absence of The Governor Speech at The Budget Meeting is Unconstitutional
BudgetMeeting
CLPLeaderBhattiVikramarka
GovernorSpeech
BhattiVikramarka
Follow
Sriveni Erugu
Next Story
వీడియోలు
View All
తాజా వార్తలు
View All
Read More
We use cookies for analytics, advertising and to improve our site. You agree to our use of cookies by continuing to use our site. To know more, see our
Cookie Policy
and
Cookie Settings.
Ok
X
X