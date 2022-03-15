Toggle navigation
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
X
/amaravathi
/anantapur
/andhra
/andhrapradeshlocal
/autonews
/avuna
/bakthi
/breaking
/business
/chittoor
/crime
/editorial
/education
/eluru
/guntur
/health
/hmtv-agri
/hmtv-self-help
/in-depth
/international
/just-in
/kadapa
/kakinada
/kurnool
/life-style
/literature
/live-updates
/livetv
/mixturepotlam
/moviereviews
/movies
/national
/nellore
/nri
/ongole
/personalitydevelopment
/photos
/political
/prokabbadi
/promos
/rajahmundry
/specials
/spirituality
/sports
/srikakulam
/technology-news
/telangana
/tirupati
/todayspecial
/top-tories
/videos
/vijayawada
/visakhapatnam
/vizianagaram
/photo-stories
Home
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
తాజా వార్తలు
సినిమా
లైవ్ టీవి
Home >
వీడియోలు >
బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థనను తిరస్కరించిన స్పీకర్
వీడియోలు
బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థనను తిరస్కరించిన స్పీకర్
X
బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థనను తిరస్కరించిన స్పీకర్
Highlights
బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థనను తిరస్కరించిన స్పీకర్
Jyothi Kommuru
15 March 2022 6:09 AM GMT
Web Title
Speaker Rejects BJP MLA Request
Speaker Rejects
BJP MLA
Request
Telangana Budget Sessions
Follow
Jyothi Kommuru
Next Story
వీడియోలు
View All
తాజా వార్తలు
View All
Read More
We use cookies for analytics, advertising and to improve our site. You agree to our use of cookies by continuing to use our site. To know more, see our
Cookie Policy
and
Cookie Settings.
Ok
X
X