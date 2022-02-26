Toggle navigation
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
X
/amaravathi
/anantapur
/andhrapradeshlocal
/autonews
/breaking
/business
/chittoor
/editorial
/eluru
/guntur
/health
/hmtv-self-help
/kadapa
/kakinada
/kurnool
/nellore
/nri
/ongole
/political
/rajahmundry
/srikakulam
/tirupati
/todayspecial
/top-tories
/vijayawada
/visakhapatnam
/vizianagaram
/live-updates
/avuna
/andhra
/spirituality
/sports
/crime
/national
/technology-news
/just-in
/telangana
/international
/prokabbadi
/promos
/photos
/bakthi
/mixturepotlam
/life-style
/livetv
/education
/in-depth
/videos
/personalitydevelopment
/hmtv-agri
/literature
/movies
/moviereviews
/specials
/photo-stories
Home
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
తాజా వార్తలు
సినిమా
లైవ్ టీవి
Home >
వీడియోలు >
Russia: యుద్ధం పై తగ్గేదేలే అంటున్న పుతిన్
వీడియోలు
Russia: యుద్ధం పై తగ్గేదేలే అంటున్న పుతిన్
X
Russia: యుద్ధం పై తగ్గేదేలే అంటున్న పుతిన్
Highlights
Russia: యుద్ధం పై తగ్గేదేలే అంటున్న పుతిన్
Sriveni Erugu
26 Feb 2022 12:21 PM GMT
Web Title
Putin Says War is Slowing Down
Putin
Russia
War
hmtvnews
hmtv
Follow
Sriveni Erugu
Next Story
వీడియోలు
View All
తాజా వార్తలు
View All
Read More
We use cookies for analytics, advertising and to improve our site. You agree to our use of cookies by continuing to use our site. To know more, see our
Cookie Policy
and
Cookie Settings.
Ok
X
X