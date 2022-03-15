Jordar News: పేకాట ఆడేవారు మంత్రులైతే.. కాంట్రాక్టర్లు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు కావద్దా..

X Jordar News: పేకాట ఆడేవారు మంత్రులైతే.. కాంట్రాక్టర్లు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు కావద్దా.. Highlights Jordar News: పేకాట ఆడేవారు మంత్రులైతే.. కాంట్రాక్టర్లు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు కావద్దా..





