logo
Home > వీడియోలు > ఏపీ కేబినెట్‌లో మార్పులు.. సీఎం జగన్ సంకేతాలు, ముహూర్తం ఫిక్స్
వీడియోలు

ఏపీ కేబినెట్‌లో మార్పులు.. సీఎం జగన్ సంకేతాలు, ముహూర్తం ఫిక్స్

CM YS Jagan Cabinet Expansion
X

ఏపీ కేబినెట్‌లో మార్పులు.. సీఎం జగన్ సంకేతాలు, ముహూర్తం ఫిక్స్

Highlights

ఏపీ కేబినెట్‌లో మార్పులు.. సీఎం జగన్ సంకేతాలు, ముహూర్తం ఫిక్స్



Web TitleCM YS Jagan Cabinet Expansion
Jyothi Kommuru

Jyothi Kommuru


Next Story
X
X