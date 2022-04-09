Toggle navigation
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
X
/amaravathi
/anantapur
/andhra
/andhrapradeshlocal
/autonews
/avuna
/bakthi
/breaking
/business
/chittoor
/crime
/editorial
/education
/eluru
/guntur
/health
/hmtv-agri
/hmtv-self-help
/in-depth
/international
/just-in
/kadapa
/kakinada
/kurnool
/life-style
/literature
/live-updates
/livetv
/mixturepotlam
/moviereviews
/movies
/national
/nellore
/nri
/ongole
/personalitydevelopment
/photos
/political
/prokabbadi
/promos
/rajahmundry
/specials
/spirituality
/sports
/srikakulam
/technology-news
/telangana
/tirupati
/todayspecial
/top-tories
/videos
/vijayawada
/visakhapatnam
/vizianagaram
/photo-stories
Home
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
తాజా వార్తలు
సినిమా
లైవ్ టీవి
Home >
వీడియోలు >
Andhra Pradesh: కేబినెట్ లిస్ట్ ఫైనల్ చేయనున్న సీఎం జగన్
వీడియోలు
Andhra Pradesh: కేబినెట్ లిస్ట్ ఫైనల్ చేయనున్న సీఎం జగన్
X
Andhra Pradesh: కేబినెట్ లిస్ట్ ఫైనల్ చేయనున్న సీఎం జగన్
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh: కేబినెట్ లిస్ట్ ఫైనల్ చేయనున్న సీఎం జగన్
Sriveni Erugu
9 April 2022 9:34 AM GMT
Web Title
CM Jagan To Finalize Cabinet Ministers List
Andhra Pradesh
CM Jagan
Cabinet Ministers
Follow
Sriveni Erugu
Next Story
వీడియోలు
View All
తాజా వార్తలు
View All
Read More
We use cookies for analytics, advertising and to improve our site. You agree to our use of cookies by continuing to use our site. To know more, see our
Cookie Policy
and
Cookie Settings.
Ok
X
X