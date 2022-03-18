Toggle navigation
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
X
/amaravathi
/anantapur
/andhra
/andhrapradeshlocal
/autonews
/avuna
/bakthi
/breaking
/business
/chittoor
/crime
/editorial
/education
/eluru
/guntur
/health
/hmtv-agri
/hmtv-self-help
/in-depth
/international
/just-in
/kadapa
/kakinada
/kurnool
/life-style
/literature
/live-updates
/livetv
/mixturepotlam
/moviereviews
/movies
/national
/nellore
/nri
/ongole
/personalitydevelopment
/photos
/political
/prokabbadi
/promos
/rajahmundry
/specials
/spirituality
/sports
/srikakulam
/technology-news
/telangana
/tirupati
/todayspecial
/top-tories
/videos
/vijayawada
/visakhapatnam
/vizianagaram
/photo-stories
Home
తాజా వార్తలు
తెలంగాణ
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
జాతీయం
సినిమా
క్రీడలు
ఆధ్యాత్మికం
లైఫ్ స్టైల్
టెక్నాలజీ
స్పెషల్స్
వీడియోలు
లైవ్ టీవి
తాజా వార్తలు
సినిమా
లైవ్ టీవి
Home >
వీడియోలు >
ఏపీ మూడు రాజధానులు వివాదంపై జగన్ సోమవారం వివరణ..
వీడియోలు
ఏపీ మూడు రాజధానులు వివాదంపై జగన్ సోమవారం వివరణ..
X
ఏపీ మూడు రాజధానులు వివాదంపై జగన్ సోమవారం వివరణ..
Highlights
ఏపీ మూడు రాజధానులు వివాదంపై జగన్ సోమవారం వివరణ..
Jyothi Kommuru
18 March 2022 11:30 AM GMT
Web Title
CM Jagan Speech At AP Assembly
Cm Jagan
Ap Three Capital Bill
AP Assembly
Follow
Jyothi Kommuru
Next Story
వీడియోలు
View All
తాజా వార్తలు
View All
Read More
We use cookies for analytics, advertising and to improve our site. You agree to our use of cookies by continuing to use our site. To know more, see our
Cookie Policy
and
Cookie Settings.
Ok
X
X