AP deputy CM Amjad Basha tested corona positive: ఏపీ డిప్యూటీ సి ఎం అంజద్ బాషా కుటుంబంలో కరోనా కలకలం
AP deputy CM Amjad Basha tested corona positive: అంజాద్ బాషాతో పాటు అయన భార్య, కుమార్తెలకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్
AP Deputy CM Amjad Basha tested corona positive: ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ డిప్యూటీ సిఎం అంజాద్ బాషా కుటుంబంలో కరోనా కలకలం..అంజాద్ బాషాతో పాటు అయన భార్య, కుమార్తెలకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్..మెరుగైన చికిత్స కోసం హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చిన అంజద్ బాషా కుటుంబం.
