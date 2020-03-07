Tandoor: Candidates in the city of Tandoor have been blamed for the coronavirus spreading around the world. Ravikumar under the auspices of the Bastand premises to educate the public. No case of coronavirus has been reported in Telangana state, he said. He advised people not to worry about the virus. As a precautionary measure, wear masks, wash hands and shake hands, he said.

The state medical department is on alert to combat the coronavirus, assuring people not to panic. On the other hand, the police said they would support the girls and college students by dialing 100 for emergency assistance.





