And here it is!



The Infinix #Note50x5G is here at a special launch price of just ₹10,499! 🤯



You get a stunning design, the World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate, MIL-STD-810H Certification, and more.



Sale starts 3rd April.



Link yahan hai: https://t.co/ZSmi1hnkOp pic.twitter.com/z3KropzStn