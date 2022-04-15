Piyush Goyal: రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ యుద్ధ నేపథ్యంలో గోధుమ రైతులకు కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ గుడ్‌న్యూస్ చెప్పారు. భారత్ నుంచి గోధుమలు దిగుమతి చేసుకునేందుకు ఈజిప్టు అంగీకారించింది. గతంలో రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ దేశాల నుంచి గోధుమలు తెచ్చుకుంటున్న ఈజిప్టు రెండు దేశాల మధ్య యుద్ధంతో దిగుమతులు నిలిచిపోయాయి. గోధుమల సరఫరాదారుగా భారత్‌ను ఈజిప్టు ఆమోదించిందని కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

Indian farmers are feeding the world.



Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier. Modi Govt. steps in as world looks for reliable alternate sources for steady food supply.



Our farmers have ensured our granaries overflow & we are ready to serve the world.https://t.co/h56oSc3HDC