Piyush Goyal: రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ యుద్ధ నేపథ్యంలో గోధుమ రైతులకు గుడ్న్యూస్
Piyush Goyal: గోధుమల సరఫరాదారుగా భారత్ను ఈజిప్టు ఆమోదించిందని.. ట్వీట్ చేసిన కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్
Piyush Goyal: రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ యుద్ధ నేపథ్యంలో గోధుమ రైతులకు కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ గుడ్న్యూస్ చెప్పారు. భారత్ నుంచి గోధుమలు దిగుమతి చేసుకునేందుకు ఈజిప్టు అంగీకారించింది. గతంలో రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ దేశాల నుంచి గోధుమలు తెచ్చుకుంటున్న ఈజిప్టు రెండు దేశాల మధ్య యుద్ధంతో దిగుమతులు నిలిచిపోయాయి. గోధుమల సరఫరాదారుగా భారత్ను ఈజిప్టు ఆమోదించిందని కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Indian farmers are feeding the world.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 15, 2022
Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier. Modi Govt. steps in as world looks for reliable alternate sources for steady food supply.
Our farmers have ensured our granaries overflow & we are ready to serve the world.https://t.co/h56oSc3HDC
