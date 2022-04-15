logo
Piyush Goyal: రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ యుద్ధ నేపథ్యంలో గోధుమ రైతులకు గుడ్‌న్యూస్

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tweets that Egypt Recognizes India as Wheat Supplier
Piyush Goyal: గోధుమల సరఫరాదారుగా భారత్‌ను ఈజిప్టు ఆమోదించిందని.. ట్వీట్ చేసిన కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్

Piyush Goyal: రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ యుద్ధ నేపథ్యంలో గోధుమ రైతులకు కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ గుడ్‌న్యూస్ చెప్పారు. భారత్ నుంచి గోధుమలు దిగుమతి చేసుకునేందుకు ఈజిప్టు అంగీకారించింది. గతంలో రష్యా- ఉక్రెయిన్ దేశాల నుంచి గోధుమలు తెచ్చుకుంటున్న ఈజిప్టు రెండు దేశాల మధ్య యుద్ధంతో దిగుమతులు నిలిచిపోయాయి. గోధుమల సరఫరాదారుగా భారత్‌ను ఈజిప్టు ఆమోదించిందని కేంద్రమంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

