Indian cricket team: విశ్వవిజేతలకు గ్రాండ్ వెల్కమ్..ప్రధాని మోదీని కలవనున్న టీమిండియా ఆటగాళ్లు

#WATCH | Delhi: Executive chef at ITC Maurya, Chef Shivneet Pahoja says, "The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged… https://t.co/W0vwpDrCTZ pic.twitter.com/Hz5C7NPF1T