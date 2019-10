ఉపాసనకి అవార్డు..

View this post on Instagram

The best way to find yourself, is to lose yourself in the service of others - Mahatma Gandhi Thank you for finding me worthy of the Mahatma Gandhi Award for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility. 🙏🏻 @apollofoundation @theapollohospitals The 150th Birth Anniversary of #gandhi Ji has been really encouraging for our family 🙏🏻 Thanks for all the love and support #syeraanarasimhareddy Thanks - @tanghavri @karishmashaikhh @raw_mango @krsalajewellery @manjarisinghofficial #upasana #mahatmagandhi