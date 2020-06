ఐదేళ్ళ వయసులోనే రాష్మిక అదరగొట్టేసిందిగా!

View this post on Instagram

This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! ♥️ I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now. Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn't trade it to anyone else's. I love my family, the friends I've made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we've fought, every milestone we've reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well Fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo! 🤷🏻‍♀️🐒