Pushpa 2: విడుదలకు ముందు షాకింగ్‌ ట్విస్ట్‌.. ఇంతకీ ఆ టికెట్‌ డబ్బులు రిటర్న్‌ ఇస్తారా..?

#BreakingNews... 'PUSHPA 2' *3D VERSION* NOT RELEASING THIS WEEK... The *3D version* of #Pushpa2 will not release this Thursday [5 Dec 2024]... The *2D version* will arrive as scheduled on 5 Dec 2024.



Additionally, there will be *no midnight shows* for the #Hindi version of… pic.twitter.com/AJn5T2LRtT