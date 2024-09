#Devara has declared an electrifying rampage igniting a wave of fiery euphoria! 🔥🔥



𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 have crossed $2Million+ Gross and going bonkers at the Box Office! 💥💥#DevaraUSA by @PrathyangiraUS & @Hamsinient pic.twitter.com/nrZjTGfKpe