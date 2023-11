#NC23 is #Thandel

A character I’m really looking forward to playing .. and a team I’m really fond of @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP and every one at @GeethaArts.



Shoot begins soon :)



దుల్లకొట్టేదాం ✊🏽



జై దుర్గా భవాని🙏#AlluAravind #BunnyVas #Riyaz @ThisIsDSP… pic.twitter.com/Waeahc3Psa