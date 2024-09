Devara First Review: 'దేవర' ఫస్ట్ రివ్యూ వచ్చేసింది.. మూవీ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

First Review #Devara : #JrNTR is exceptional, pitches a sterling act that doesn’t miss a beat. He gives film the much-needed power. #SaifAliKhan is fantastic. #JanhviKapoor is irritating. Devara is a Paisa Vasool entertainer that’s meant for the big screen.



3.5💥/5💥