When darkness and evil take over the world, a 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 shall shine bright to fight🌟



Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets ❤️‍🔥



Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara ✨



Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th,… pic.twitter.com/8pqHaIeRIe