BoycottSaiPallavi trends:సాయిపల్లవి చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలు ఏంటి?

#BoycottSaiPallavi

She's lead actress in a movie made on Major MukundVaradarajan,AC,who attained veergati in Shopian in 2014.The movie is adapted from the popular book series‘India’sMost Fearless:True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’by ShivAroor & RahulSingh. #SaiPallaviface pic.twitter.com/3P73J9Bc70