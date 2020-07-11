Big B Amithab tests corona positive: ఆసుపత్రిలో అమితాబ్! కరోనా పాజిటివ్ !!
Big B Amithab tests corona positive: కరోనా పాజిటివ్ గా రావడంతో ఆసుపత్రిలో చేరిన అమితాబ్
Big B Amithab tests corona positive:సూపర్ స్టార్ బిగ్ బి అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ కు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ గా నిర్ధారణ అయిందని తెలుస్తోంది. దీంతో ఆయనను ముంబాయి లోని నానావతి ఆసుపత్రిలో చేర్చారు.ఈ విషయం పై ఆయన ట్ట్వీట్ చేశారు. . తనకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ వచ్చిందని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. తన కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, సిబ్బంది కూడా పరీక్షలు చేయించుకున్నట్టు తెలిపారు. అంతే కాకుండా తనతో గత పదిరోజులుగా దగ్గరగా గడిపిన అందరినీ కరోనా పరీక్షలు చేయించుకోవాలని అందులో అయన కోరారు.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
