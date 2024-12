Ameesha Patel: 100కోట్లు ఇచ్చిన అలాంటి పాత్రల్లో నటించను..షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్ చేసిన స్టార్ హీరోయిన్

Dear ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ dear anilji . This is only a film and not a reality of some family 🙏🏻😀🩷so on screen I do have a say as to what I want to do and not do 🙏🏻🩷respect u loads but will never play a mother in-law for gadar or any film even if paid 100 crores 🙏🏻🩷 pic.twitter.com/3ICZvU9I9c