Akhanda 2 Update: ‘అఖండ 2’లో ‘బజరంగీ భాయిజాన్’ మున్నీ.. హర్షాలీ మల్హోత్రా లుక్ చూసి షాక్ అవుతారు!

A smile of an angel and a heart of gold ❤️



Introducing Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame #HarshaaliMalhotra as 'JANANI' from #Akhanda2 ✨#Akhanda2 THANDAAVAM IN THEATRES DUSSEHRA 25th SEPTEMBER #Akhanda2Thaandavam

'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSreenu @AadhiOfficial… pic.twitter.com/t5M3pVh8c1