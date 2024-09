 Balakrishna: బాలకృష్ణ కాళ్లకు నమస్కరించిన ఐశ్వర్య.. వైరల్‌ అవుతోన్న వీడియో..

Bollywood Queen Aishwarya Rai respect towards #NBK ❤️😍👌



Aishwarya Rai receives the Best Actress (Tamil) Award from #NandamuriBalakrishna garu at #IIFAUtsavam2024 👏👌#IIFA #IIFAawards2024#AishwaryaRai #JaiBalayya pic.twitter.com/XBjgL48FYu