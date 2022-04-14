logo
Home > సినిమా రివ్యూ > KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!
సినిమా రివ్యూ

KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter Review | Telugu Movie News
X

KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!

Highlights

KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter Review: యష్, ప్రశాంత్ నీల్ కాంబోలో పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీగా KGF-2 ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇవాళ విడుదలైంది. KGF-2 హిందీ వెర్షన్‌కు RRRకు మించిన క్రేజీ దక్కింది. వరల్డ్ వైడ్‌గా సుమారు 10వేల థియేటర్స్‌లో KGF-2 సందడి చేస్తోంది. KGF-1 సక్సెస్‌తో KGF-2పై భారీ అంచనాలున్నాయి. సంజయ్ దత్, రవీనా టాండన్, ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. KGF-2 ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ 350 కోట్లు కాగా.... 800 కోట్ల టార్గెట్‌గా మూవీ రిలీజ్ అయింది. ఆడియెన్స్ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూలను చూద్దాం.

Web TitleKGF Chapter 2 Twitter Review | Telugu Movie News
Rama Rao

Rama Rao


Next Story
X
X