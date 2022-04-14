KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!
KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!
KGF Chapter 2 Twitter Review: యష్, ప్రశాంత్ నీల్ కాంబోలో పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీగా KGF-2 ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇవాళ విడుదలైంది. KGF-2 హిందీ వెర్షన్కు RRRకు మించిన క్రేజీ దక్కింది. వరల్డ్ వైడ్గా సుమారు 10వేల థియేటర్స్లో KGF-2 సందడి చేస్తోంది. KGF-1 సక్సెస్తో KGF-2పై భారీ అంచనాలున్నాయి. సంజయ్ దత్, రవీనా టాండన్, ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. KGF-2 ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ 350 కోట్లు కాగా.... 800 కోట్ల టార్గెట్గా మూవీ రిలీజ్ అయింది. ఆడియెన్స్ ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూలను చూద్దాం.
#KGFChapter2 Overall a Superb Action Entertainer that delivers!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 13, 2022
Neel is the best at giving goosebumps and he delivers once again. The BGM is one of the best in recent years.
Apart from a off track 20 minutes in the 2nd half, it delivers as hoped.
Rating: 3.5/5#KGF2
#KGFChapter2 Review💥!— Mathan (@Mathan_offi) April 13, ౨౦౨౨
No Doubt Its Going To Be One Of The Remarkable Cinema Of Indian Film Industry.
Movie Is Just Outstanding, Sensational, Miraculous, Spectacular, Exceptional, Amazing, Wonderful, Incredible, Unforgettable, Fantastic And Terrific💥💥💥
My Rating - 5/5💥
#KGFChapter2 Review : "Neel disappoints"— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) April 13, 2022
👉Rating : 2.5/5 ⭐️ ⭐️
Positives:
👉#Yash
👉Cinematography
👉Technical Values
Negatives:
👉Zero Story
👉Dragged Screenplay
👉Predictability
👉Weak Villain
👉Weak Emotions
👉Weak Climax Portions#KGF2
#KGF2 Review:— Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) April 13, 2022
A Terrific Mental Mass Film By #PrashanthNeel 🔥🥁#Yash Looks Stunning 🤩#SanjayDutt Is Very Effective as #Adheera🔥#RaveenaTondon gets her Career Best Role👏#RaviBasrur's BGM is Toofan🌪️
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#KGFChapter2 #KGFChapter2review #KGF2Review pic.twitter.com/OGMEz6LsIr
My short review of #KGFChapter2— aJaXography (@aJaXography) April 13, 2022
"Movies Pre-KGF..and movies Post-KGF" 🔥🔥
My Advise: Buy another ticket right away!#KGF2#PrashanthNeel @prashanth_neel @Karthik1423 #KGF2Review #KGFChapter2Review #HombaleFilms @KGFTheFilm #Yash @TheNameIsYash https://t.co/XomedqeGtW pic.twitter.com/NB6B6tvU2M