KGF 2 Twitter Review : `కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2` మూవీ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూ.. ఆడియెన్స్ రెస్పాన్స్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..!

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter Review: యష్, ప్రశాంత్ నీల్ కాంబోలో పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీగా KGF-2 ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇవాళ విడుదలైంది. KGF-2 హిందీ వెర్షన్‌కు RRRకు మించిన క్రేజీ దక్కింది. వరల్డ్ వైడ్‌గా సుమారు 10వేల థియేటర్స్‌లో KGF-2 సందడి చేస్తోంది. KGF-1 సక్సెస్‌తో KGF-2పై భారీ అంచనాలున్నాయి. సంజయ్ దత్, రవీనా టాండన్, ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. KGF-2 ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ 350 కోట్లు కాగా.... 800 కోట్ల టార్గెట్‌గా మూవీ రిలీజ్ అయింది. ఆడియెన్స్ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూలను చూద్దాం.

#KGFChapter2 Overall a Superb Action Entertainer that delivers!



Neel is the best at giving goosebumps and he delivers once again. The BGM is one of the best in recent years.



Apart from a off track 20 minutes in the 2nd half, it delivers as hoped.



Rating: 3.5/5#KGF2