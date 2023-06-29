OASYX Welcomes Hajime Nakatani and Bandai Namco Research to "OASYX Series 2: RYUZO" NFT Project

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 June 2023 - Oasys , a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces its collaboration with Bandai Namco Research and double jump.tokyo in the second series of OASYX , the NFT project for gamers, titled "." The project will be supervised by Hajime Nakatani, an advisor to Oasys, known for his work on popular titles, including the "Tekken" series."OASYX series 2: RYUZO" is a nurturing NFT project using AI technology, with a total of 10,000 units issued. Users can acquire "MARYU" (equivalent to eggs) and hatch them into "RYU". After hatching, "RYU" becomes a non-transferable NFT called SBT — Soulbound Token, an NFT that cannot be transferred to other users. "RYU" can be nurtured and trained using AI technology jointly developed by Bandai Namco Research and Attructure, a company researching AI and artificial life., said: “Following the success of OASYX series 1 that drew about 50,000 participants, it is a great pleasure to launch the OASYX series 2: RYUZO project, which symbolizes OASYX’s steadfast commitment to creating NFTs for gamers. With the guidance from Hajime Nakatani, one of the legendary creators in our industry, and adapting leading-edge technologies to enhance the NFT experience, OASYX will continue to accelerate adoption of NFTs and blockchain gaming, and bring the endless potential of blockchain gaming to reality.”Hajime Nakatani, who worked as a director and studio supervisor at Bandai Namco Games, will supervise the overall theme and art direction of the second series. He was involved in the establishment of Bandai Namco Studios and a wide range of developments from arcade games to attractions, consumer games, and mobile games (Galaga3, RollingThunder, Galaxian³, StarBlade, Tekken & Soulcalibur series, TimeCrisis series, Taiko no Tatsujin and many others). In 2019, he established Bandai Namco Research with the mission of "creating new value in entertainment" through research and development of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and xR, based on his knowledge cultivated in game production. He joined Oasys as one of the initiators in 2022.added: "RYUZO", the second title of OASYX, is a project realized in collaboration with Bandai Namco Research, Attructure, Oasys, and DJT (double jump.tokyo). At Bandai Namco Research and Attructure, we are researching AI life forms, how organisms grow and evolve through environment and behavior. I think it is wonderful that we can share this growth and evolution with everyone in the world of NFTs through this project with OASYS and DJT. I look forward to continue pursuing the possibilities of new entertainment.”Based on AI-powered nurturing activities, a "RYU" is able to produce new "MARYU" up to the fifth generation. The new "MARYU" will be issued on Oasys' Hub Layer, but the “MARYU” then needs to be bridged — connected and transferred to Oasys’ Verses, i.e. independent blockchain built on the Oasys blockchain, for nurturing. The Verses that can bridge "MARYU" are currently planned to be the following seven Verses: Home Verse, MCH Verse, TCG Verse, Chain Verse, Saakuru Verse, Yoldo Verse and DM2 Verse with the potential for more Verses to be added.OASYX’s NFT offers comprehensive utility to its holders, granting access to Oasys’ expansive ecosystem. The OASYX series will also include future collaborations with notable game projects as they join Oasys. In subsequent series, OASYX intends to introduce a wider range of NFTs with supplementary use cases, including new characters, fashion items, and in-game gadgets.The bridging of "MARYU" and the hatching of "RYU" will be possible from 29th June. The nurturing function is currently scheduled to be released around the end of July. The official demo video of the project can be found: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl-4j51Y8CY Further details will be announced on the official Twitter and official website.Hashtag: #oasys #blockchain #game #gaming #blockchaingaming #NFT #bandainamco

About OASYX

OASYX is an NFT project for gamers provided officially by Oasys. Each series appoints a legendary creator as a supervisor, and plans collaborations with various NFT projects both in Japan and abroad. It plans to provide strong utilities within the Oasys ecosystem, such as integration with games deployed on Oasys and OAS tokens. The first series of OASYX, featuring unique characters drawn in a "cyber X Japanese" style and a collaboration with the popular 3D fighting game "Virtua Fighter", attracted about 50,000 participants in total.





About Bandai Namco Research

Bandai Namco Research Inc. is an entertainment and engineering group that “creates excitement-engendering technology and new value” by combining state-of-the-art technologies like AI, xR, and IoT while drawing on the foundation provided by knowledge and expertise accumulated through production of entertainment in the various business domains in which the Bandai Namco Group.



Website: https://www.bandainamco-mirai.com/







About Attructure

Attructure Inc. is a company dedicated to exploring the concept of 'digital life' that emerges in virtual spaces, by reproducing principles involved in the evolution of life such as genetics and natural selection on a computer. We offer tools that allow anyone to easily create digital life and interactively enjoy its evolutionary process. Through such activities, we are working towards a society where digital life prospers alongside people.



Website: https://attructure.com/

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



Website: https://www.oasys.games

