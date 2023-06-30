HKVHIS Launches Impartial Comparison Platform to Compare Over 400 VHIS Plans

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2023 - Insurance is an indispensable part of risk management in life. However, for policyholders, choosing the most suitable medical insurance is not easy. There are many insurance companies and products in the market, and policyholders need to spend a lot of time and effort to make wise decisions.To solve these problems, HKVHIS has officially launched a fair and impartial insurance comparison platform, aiming to provide objective, transparent, and fair comparisons of Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) products. This allows policyholders to easily compare the VHIS plans of various insurance companies and make the most informed decisions, providing the best possible protection for themselves and their families.The insurance market faces many challenges and problems, such as a lack of understanding among policyholders about the products and services offered by insurance companies, leading to difficulty in making informed decisions. In addition, there is an issue of information asymmetry, where policyholders often cannot obtain enough information to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of different insurance companies and products.Furthermore, some insurance companies may use complex terms and conditions in their insurance policies, making it difficult for policyholders to understand and affecting their choices. More importantly, there is an issue of price opacity, where policyholders find it difficult to obtain the true insurance price and, therefore, cannot make informed decisions.Even though the VHIS standard plan terms and premiums are similar, there are still significant differences between flexible plans. Even different flexible plans offered by the same insurance company can have vastly different coverage, exclusions, and premiums, making direct comparison difficult.Recognizing that policyholders need more information and transparency to make the best insurance choices, HKVHIS's fair and impartial insurance comparison platform is committed to resolving these issues by focusing on comparing VHIS products and providing more information and transparency to policyholders, making it easier for them to compare different insurance companies and products.It is important to understand that people of different age groups have different insurance needs. For example, young people may be more concerned about critical illness insurance and life insurance, while older people may be more interested in medical insurance and accident insurance. Therefore, choosing the right insurance products and services is crucial for people of different age groups.For those who are not familiar with insurance, they may not know how to apply for insurance or how to arrange their insurance portfolio. In response to this, in addition to introducing and comparing different insurance companies' VHIS plans, HKVHIS also provides appropriate insurance advice for policyholders of different age groups. For example, what insurance to buy when getting married how to help parents buy VHIS , and what insurance is most needed at age 60 , etc.For those who are not familiar with insurance, doing sufficient research before applying for insurance is particularly important. HKVHIS provides comprehensive insurance information to policyholders, helping insurance beginners better understand insurance products and services, and make informed insurance decisions.The HKVHIS provides a comprehensive comparison of insurance companies' VHIS plans and services, allowing policyholders to better understand the advantages and disadvantages of different companies and products, and make the best choice for themselves. The comparison criteria used by HKVHIS allows policyholders to more objectively understand the strengths and weaknesses of different companies and products.Policyholders can easily compare different VHIS products and services on the HKVHIS platform, saving a lot of time and energy. In addition, the platform provides the most favorable insurance prices, allowing policyholders to obtain more comprehensive protection at a more affordable premium.The HKVHIS VHIS comparison platform is dedicated to providing objective, transparent, and fair comparisons and evaluations, allowing policyholders to more objectively understand the advantages and disadvantages of different VHIS products and make informed choices.We hope that the fair and impartial insurance comparison platform will have a positive impact on the insurance market, allowing policyholders to more easily choose the most suitable insurance products and services. We believe that this will help improve the transparency and competitiveness of the entire insurance market, and further improve the level of protection and service experience for policyholders.Finally, we emphasize the importance and value of the fair and impartial insurance comparison platform and encourage policyholders to actively use the HKVHIS platform to obtain more insurance information and transparency, and make the most informed decisions when choosing a VHIS plan.Hashtag: #HKVHIS #VHIS比較 #自願醫保比較 #保險比較平台

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKVHIS

HKVHIS.com is a third-party independent platform that primarily provides information on the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS), including product comparisons, premium summaries, and explanations of common terms, to help Hong Kong residents choose the most suitable VHIS plan for themselves.



On HKVHIS.com, you can easily search and compare VHIS products offered by different insurance companies, and find the best insurance plan from multiple perspectives. The content on this website is regularly updated to ensure that users can obtain the latest practical information on VHIS.

