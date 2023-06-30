Gaw Capital Partners Successfully Completes the Final Close of Gateway Real Estate Fund VII at US$3 Billion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2023 -announced the final close of its seventh Asia Pacific real estate fund, Gateway Real Estate Fund VII, bringing the total equity raised for the fund toFollowing a similar opportunistic investment strategy as its predecessor Gateway funds, Fund VII focuses on real estate opportunities including office, retail, hospitality, industrial, IDC, life science properties as well as private credit and thematic platforms across the Asia Pacific region, including Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and India.commented, "We are delighted to have successfully closed Gateway Real Estate Fund VII, especially considering the challenges brought on by the pandemic and rapid rates rise post pandemic. This achievement is a testament to Gaw Capital's dedicated team in adapting to changing market conditions and the ongoing support and confidence by our investors. Leveraging our team's expertise and insights, we look forward to creating long-term value for our investors."She added, "Although market uncertainties remain but as history would have suggested that these challenging vintages often time offer the best opportunities in hindsight. We remain optimistic about the post-pandemic real estate market and are well-positioned to seize opportunities that arise with dry powder amassed. Our thematic-driven investments into sectors such as life science platform, data center and logistics warehouses have received positive response from our investors. In addition, the private credit deals which we have been active in for the last 24 months in Asia region also offer attractive opportunities to institutional investors despite the current inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and potential recession risks."Investors in Fund VII include sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds and other top-tier institutional investors who have invested in the previous APAC Gateway funds, as well as new investors to the fund.Gateway Real Estate Fund VII has made several investments to date out of the commitments from its previous closings. With continuing effort on thematic platform plays, Gaw Capital has expanded its presence in the Japanese market with the acquisition of a logistics portfolio across the Greater Tokyo area and Hyatt Regency Hotel in Tokyo. Other investments range from data centers to logistics warehouses, as well as an outlet mall in Guangzhou and life science park in Shanghai. The fund has also made several real estate-backed private credit investments in Hong Kong and Mainland China.In addition to Gaw Capital Partners' seven commingled funds in the Gateway Fund series targeting Asia Pacific, Gaw Capital Partners also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and it also provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments in the global market.Hashtag: #GawCapitalPartners

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.



Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in commercial, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, serviced apartments, hotels, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.



Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting the APAC region since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and it also provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments globally.



Gaw Capital has raised equity of US$23 billion since 2005 and commands assets of US$36 billion under management as of Q1 2023.

