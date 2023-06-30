Durian Sales Soar on Shopee Live

Durian sellers livestream on Shopee Live

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 June 2023Durian sellers on Shopee recorded high viewership and daily orders on Shopee Live , which contributed to over 50% of their overall sales this season. Thousands of durian lovers tuned in to each livestream between 5 and 18 June 2023.Running from June to August 2023, Daily Durian Deals on Shopee Live features top durian sellers such as Durian Plantation, Huatyuann and SLH Fresh Fruits. Buyers can purchase durians at discounted prices with stackable vouchers exclusive to Shopee Live, such as 20% off vouchers (capped at $15), and receive coin rewards.With Shopee Live, durian sellers can now tap on Shopee’s wide user base to reach out to durian lovers beyond the confines of their physical stores. The livestreaming platform enables durian sellers to showcase their fruits in real-time and replicate the personalised engagement experience with buyers virtually. The real-time reviews and seller recommendations also help buyers understand their durian purchases. In addition, durian lovers who tune in to Shopee Live can claim Shopee Coins and voucher incentives when making durian purchases.Launched in 2019 in response to growing appetite for social commerce, Shopee Live has revolutionised the online shopping experience, enabling brands and sellers to connect with shoppers virtually in authentic and engaging ways in real-time. The livestreaming platform has helped sellers succeed in promoting their products directly to shoppers and growing their sales, while bringing convenience and exclusive deals to buyers.Winston Goh, Head of Marketing at Shopee, said: “Durians hold a special place in Singapore’s food culture. From as early as May, Shopee observed that durian keywords and the names of top durian sellers started to trend, with more than 100% growth in search volume week-on-week. We are pleased to support durian sellers in Singapore and grow their businesses on Shopee Live. Shopee Live has evolved the way durians are bought and sold, bringing the joy of durian to more households across Singapore.”Ang, Manager at SLH Fresh Fruits, said: “Since joining Shopee Live one year ago, we have been able to grow our business by reaching out to durian lovers beyond our store and advertising our durians to buyers across Singapore in real-time. It is convenient for buyers too. They simply place their orders during or after the livestream and our durians will be promptly delivered to them.”Hashtag: #ShopeeSingapore

