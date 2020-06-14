Live Updates: Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide
ఎం ఎస్ ధోనీ సినిమాలో ధోనీ పాత్ర పోషించిన హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజపుత్ కొద్దిసేపటి క్రితం చేసుకున్నారు. ఆయన ఆత్మహత్య భారత సినిమా పరిశ్రమను కుదిపేసింది. ఆయన మృతి పై పలువురు ప్రముఖులు తమ సంతాపాన్ని తెలియచేస్తున్నారు.
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2020 11:38 AM GMT
చిన్నవయసులోనే అందనంత దూరం వెళ్ళిపోయావు : అనుష్క శర్మ
Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RzLrdJ4keX— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020
- 14 Jun 2020 11:31 AM GMT
టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ దిగ్భ్రాంతి
Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020
- 14 Jun 2020 11:02 AM GMT
Saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of actor #SushantSinghRajput. He was a young, multi-talented actor who graced the silver screen with his charisma.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 14, 2020
We must prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones. ॐ शांति: pic.twitter.com/LeNsZVf7pm
- 14 Jun 2020 10:55 AM GMT
ఎంఎస్ ధోనీ సినిమా హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్ పుత్ ఆత్మహత్య చేసు కోవడం పై సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు తన సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020
- 14 Jun 2020 10:46 AM GMT
ఇది షాకింగ్.. మాటలు రావడం లేదు : కీర్తీ సురేష్
Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more!— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 14, 2020
Gone way too soon!
Rest in peace.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/W3AZXUvoIY
- 14 Jun 2020 10:43 AM GMT
హిందీ హీరో అక్షయ్ కుమార్ సుశాంత్ సింగ్ మరణం పట్ల తన సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
- 14 Jun 2020 10:37 AM GMT
Loss of words ,shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput . Gone to soon 💔may his soul rest in peace.
-హన్సిక ట్వీట్
- 14 Jun 2020 10:30 AM GMT
Don’t be true #SushantSinghRajput why does this year keep getting worse and worse.!!!
- వరలక్ష్మి శరత్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్