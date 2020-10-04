IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates and Live score : కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ తో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ మ్యాచ్ లైవ్ అప్ డేట్స్!
IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates and Live score : కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ తో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ ఐపీఎల్ 2020 టోర్నీలో 18వ మ్యాచ్ లో తలపడుతోంది.
IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates and Live score : పాయింట్ల పట్టికలో అట్టడుగున ఉన్న రెండు జట్ల మధ్య ఆసక్తికర పోరు దుబాయ్ వేదికగా జరగనుంది. ఇప్పటివరకూ నాలుగు మ్యాచ్ లు ఆడి ఒక్క మ్యాచ్ మాత్రమె గెలిచినా పంజాబ్ జట్టు.. టోర్నీ తొలి మ్యాచ్ లో గెలిచి శుభారంభం చేసి తరువాత వరుసగా మూడు మ్యాచుల్లో విఫలం అయిన చెన్నై జట్టు.. ఈరోజు తమ రెండో విజయం కోసం తమ శక్తులన్నీ ఒడ్డుతున్నాయి. టోర్నీలో మిగిలిన జట్లు దూసుకుపోతుంటే.. ఫేవరేట్ గా బరిలోకి దిగిన చెన్నై జట్టు పేలవ ప్రదర్శనతో చివరి స్థానంలో ఉంది. ఈదశలో ఈ మ్యాచ్ గెలవడం ధోనీ సేనకు కీలకంగా మారింది. మరి ధోనీ ఆశ గెలుస్తుందా.. కెఎల్ రాహుల్ సారధ్యంలోని పంజాబ్ చెన్నైని నిలువరించి ముందడుగు వేస్తుందా? కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ తో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ ఐపీఎల్ 2020 టోర్నీలో 18వ మ్యాచ్ లైవ్ అప్ డేట్స్..
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2020 2:11 PM GMT
పంజాబ్ జట్టు మొదటి ఓవర్లో 12/0 పరుగులు చేసింది
కెఎల్ రాహుల్ 8(8) ( ఒక బౌండరీ)
మయాంక్ అగర్వాల్ 4(4)
బౌలింగ్ కురన్
- 4 Oct 2020 2:06 PM GMT
పంజాబ్ జట్టు మొదటి ఓవర్లో 4/0 పరుగులు చేసింది
కెఎల్ రాహుల్ 3(5)
మయాంక్ అగర్వాల్ 1(1)
బౌలింగ్ దీపక్ చాహర్
- 4 Oct 2020 1:44 PM GMT
పంజాబ్ జట్టు టాస్ గెలిచి బ్యాటింగ్ తీసుకుంది
In other news, #KXIP have won the toss and they will bat first in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL against #CSK.#KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/p4ND86zQIc
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020
- 4 Oct 2020 1:43 PM GMT
కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ కెప్టెన్ కెఎల్ రాహుల్ టాస్ గెలిచి బ్యాటింగ్ ఎంచుకున్నాడు
- 4 Oct 2020 1:32 PM GMT
Another big game coming up from Dubai as #KXIP will take on #CSK in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020
Who will you be rooting for?#KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/QGtv79P0ho
- 4 Oct 2020 1:31 PM GMT
- 4 Oct 2020 1:30 PM GMT
"Even through the tough times in life, what's important is, to go through everything with a smile on your face." 🦁💛 #Thala #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/m3s5wciJKg— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 4, 2020
- 4 Oct 2020 1:28 PM GMT
What do you reckon the conversation is between Coach Fleming and @msdhoni ?#KXIPvCSK #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/j4jvECMQYS— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020