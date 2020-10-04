IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates and Live score : కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ తో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ మ్యాచ్ లైవ్ అప్ డేట్స్!

 Top
IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates and Live score : కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ తో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ ఐపీఎల్ 2020 టోర్నీలో 18వ మ్యాచ్ లో తలపడుతోంది.

IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates and Live score : పాయింట్ల పట్టికలో అట్టడుగున ఉన్న రెండు జట్ల మధ్య ఆసక్తికర పోరు దుబాయ్ వేదికగా జరగనుంది. ఇప్పటివరకూ నాలుగు మ్యాచ్ లు ఆడి ఒక్క మ్యాచ్ మాత్రమె గెలిచినా పంజాబ్ జట్టు.. టోర్నీ తొలి మ్యాచ్ లో గెలిచి శుభారంభం చేసి తరువాత వరుసగా మూడు మ్యాచుల్లో విఫలం అయిన చెన్నై జట్టు.. ఈరోజు తమ రెండో విజయం కోసం తమ శక్తులన్నీ ఒడ్డుతున్నాయి. టోర్నీలో మిగిలిన జట్లు దూసుకుపోతుంటే.. ఫేవరేట్ గా బరిలోకి దిగిన చెన్నై జట్టు పేలవ ప్రదర్శనతో చివరి స్థానంలో ఉంది. ఈదశలో ఈ మ్యాచ్ గెలవడం ధోనీ సేనకు కీలకంగా మారింది. మరి ధోనీ ఆశ గెలుస్తుందా.. కెఎల్ రాహుల్ సారధ్యంలోని పంజాబ్ చెన్నైని నిలువరించి ముందడుగు వేస్తుందా? కింగ్స్ ఎలెవెన్ పంజాబ్ తో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ ఐపీఎల్ 2020 టోర్నీలో 18వ మ్యాచ్ లైవ్ అప్ డేట్స్..

Live Updates

