Tirumala: తిరుమల శ్రీవారికి భక్తుడి భారీ విరాళం..ఎంతంటే?

Sri Surya Pawan Kumar, representing the Lucky for You Exams Company, donated ₹1,00,10,116 to TTD Anna Prasadam Trust. The DD was handed over to TTD EO Sri J. Syamala Rao & Addl. EO Sri Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary in Tirumala. #TTD #Donation #AnnaPrasadamTrust pic.twitter.com/ZggkANWKm3