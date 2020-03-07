Kadapa: ఉగాది నాటికి ఇంటి పట్టాలు ఇచ్చేందుకు సిద్ధం: డిప్యూటీ సీఎం

Kadapa: State Deputy Chief Minister Anjad Basha inspected the Ukkayapalli layout in the city suburb. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government would give home loans to the beneficiaries in Kadapa for this purpose. So far, we have identified 22,000 beneficiaries in Kadapa constituency and are ready to hand out 22,000 flats.



The state government has decided to give 1.5 cents in rural areas and 1 cents in urban areas and give home beneficiaries to each beneficiary. Chief Minister YS Jagan said that no government in the past has done adventure, and that it is the wish of every poor man to see happiness. Former Mayor Suresh Babu and Vice President were present at the event.



