AP CM Chandrababu writes Letter to Modi

Chandrababu wrote a five-page letter to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, expressing anger at the Centre directing National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case of a knife attack on YSRCP chief, Jagan. NIA should take up cases which are of international or national importance like that of terrorists. He quoted an instance in which Modi himself, when he was Gujarat CM, had written to the then UPA government, over NIA taking up a case with its directions. He requested that the case should be taken back immediately from NIA

