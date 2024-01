Manickam Garu,



Why are you in a confused mode and misdirecting these notices?



It was your colleague congressman & MP Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for ₹50 Crore



I had merely quoted the same since it was… https://t.co/YtK6EY9EIj pic.twitter.com/gickKF8Euy