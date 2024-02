Asaduddin Owaisi: 'ఆ 12 మందిని వెనక్కి తీసుకురండి'.. కేంద్రానికి అసదుద్దీన్ ఒవైసీ కీలక విజ్ఞప్తి

Hyderabad MP @asadowaisi urges Union government to rescue #Indian youth stranded near Russia-Ukraine frontline



The stranded youth include



2⃣ from Telangana

3⃣ from Karnataka

1⃣ from Gujarat

2⃣from Kashmir

1⃣from UP



Details in @syedmohammedd's report👇https://t.co/uTW3pvSpEW pic.twitter.com/h2mW6Dh5oU