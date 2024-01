Pushpa 2: న్యూఇయర్ సందర్భంగా స్పెషల్ పోస్టర్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన పుష్ప-2 మేకర్స్

#2024RulePushpaKa ❤️‍🔥



Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office 🔥🔥



May you all rule your year with ambition & determination and may you get everything you desire for 💫



Happy New Year 2024 ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG… pic.twitter.com/u6VED8LZbr