A 2-year-old Chenna Keshav's wife has given birth to a baby girl in a nationwide sensation. Veteran director Rangopal Varma has called for financial support for Renuka's wife Renuka. Rangopal Varma asked that Renuka give birth to a baby girl and make a donation for their future.

On this occasion he tweeted, 'Chennakesavas wife Renuka gave birth to sin. Renuka and her husband are safe now. However, the shadow of the rapists does not fall on their future. Please help them. "Verma tweeted. Action Aid for Societal Advancement AASA (AASA) has shared the account number in a tweeter and asked for some help.

Four persons have allegedly raped a Maternity Doctor near Shadnagar in Rangareddy district. It was later reported that her body was burned. As part of Scene Reconstruction, the police took the four accused to the spot. From there the accused tried to flee, attacking the police. According to the police, they had encountered them.

It is reported that Verma is making a film on this event. The details of the families of the accused have been known. He recently met Renuka's wife Renuka. He also met with several police officers.

Renuka is married to Renuka of Chennakesavas village of Gudigandla village in Narayana Peta district. A police investigation found that Pellinati was 13 years old. She has no paternal grandparents. This meant that her grandmother was at home. It was at this point that she married the Chenasakas. She has a sister and a younger brother. When she was a minor, the police tried to keep her in the minority, but she refused. Now she has a baby girl. Doctors said Thalia Bida was safe.





Chenna Keshavlu wife Renuka gave birth to baby girl and both are fine .What won't be fine is their future becos of rapists ugly shadow ..Please donate whatever u can for them Account: Action Aid for societal Advancement AASA,

918010050607980

AXIS BANK

IFSC code: UTIB0001454 pic.twitter.com/FzsLsRGHwd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2020



