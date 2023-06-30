Taiwan Pitches 2023 Hakka Expo in Japan, Hong Kong

2023 Hakka Expo’s ad at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station invites tourists to visit Taoyuan, Taiwan.

2023 Hakka Expo’s commercial on an outdoor video wall at Dotonbori, Osaka to attract the locals and international tourists’ attention.

The theme of 2023 Hakka Expo, “Travel to Tomorrow”, which showcases the future of Hakka, can be seen on the lightbox ad at an MTR station in Hong Kong.

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 30 June 2023 - With the theme "Travel to Tomorrow," 2023 Hakka Expo is scheduled to take place in Taoyuan, Taiwan from August 11 to October 15, 2023. As the world's first exposition centering on the Hakka ethnic group and culture, 2023 Hakka Expo will employ 5G technology to showcase various aspects of Hakka culture, including music, crafts, cuisine, and history. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves through 3D hologram and projection mapping that provides a deeper understanding of the ever-evolving and diverse facets of Hakka culture.As international tourism gradually recovers, Taoyuan City government has strategically placed outdoor advertisements at high-traffic locations such as Tokyo's Shinagawa Station, Osaka's vibrant shopping district Dotonbori, and Hong Kong's MTR stations. Through captivating visual design and engaging videos, the campaign aims to position 2023 Hakka Expo as a starting point in Taiwan that brings together the unique characteristics of Hakka culture in different parts of the globe. People from all over the world are invited to visit Taoyuan, Taiwan, where they can experience the rich diversity of Hakka culture in one place.2023 Hakka Expo features two main exhibition halls, eight auxiliary halls, and 17 satellite areas. Visitor-friendly measures such as multilingual guided tours, group reservations, and transferring shuttles are available to guarantee that visitors can easily navigate and fully appreciate each exhibition area. Additionally, each exhibition hall will host a diverse range of artistic and cultural offerings, including pop, traditional music, and theatrical performances. Lastly, Hakka delicacies and souvenir zones are also presented around the main exhibition halls, providing visitors the in-depth experiences of the marvelous wonders of Hakka culture and Taoyuan.For more information, please visit https://www.hakkaexpo2023.tw/homePage Hashtag: #TaoyuanCityGovernment

